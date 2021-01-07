Indiana to begin vaccinating Hoosiers 80 and older on Friday

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state will move into Stage 1B of its vaccination plan this Friday. Hoosiers 80 years old and older can begin making appointments to receive the vaccine starting at 9 am on Friday. To schedule an appointment: -go to ourshot.in.gov

-enter your zip code to see a map of vaccination clinics -register yourself or an eligible person using their name and age -person receiving the vaccination must bring photo identification to the appointment -family members can make an appointment for a senior citizen -vaccinations are free

Then, as more vaccination doses become available, the next eligible groups will be: -70 and older age group -60 and older age group The Indiana State Department of Health will notify Hoosiers when the vaccine is available for these next age groups.