Indiana Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.3%

Indiana saw a significant decrease in its unemployment rate last month.

The state’s jobless rate dropped to 4.3% in December, which is below the national rate of 6.7%.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in November was 5.1%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 83,609 over the previous month.

This was a result of a decrease of 23,903 unemployed residents and an increase of 107,512 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.0 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.5 percent.