Indiana’s Individual Income Tax Season Opens Feb. 12

Indiana’s individual income tax season is just a few weeks away!

The Indiana Department of Revenue will start accepting fillings for the 2021 individual income tax season on February 12th, in concert with the Internal Revenue Service.

Hoosiers have until April 15th to file both their state and federal income tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

Before submitting a return, ensure all information is accurate and complete. Below is a quick checklist to help customers avoid common filing mistakes that cause delays in processing time.

First, check to ensure the return submitted is correct and current or a DOR certified online vendor

Second, check to ensure everything within the return is complete and a signature is included where required.

Next, provide all necessary documentation with the return. Do not staple or paperclip any documentation or checks to the return if sending in a paper copy.

Finish by sending in all materials to the right location—Indiana state returns go to DOR and federal returns to the IRS.

The filing is now complete. Remember, there is no need to send in a paper copy of an electronic filing (and vice versa).

File electronically for free with INfreefile. More than two million Hoosiers may qualify to file both their federal and state taxes online for free from trusted vendors with the Indiana free file program (INfreefile). A list of DOR-certified vendors and qualifications can be found at freefile.dor.in.gov. INfreefile customers typically receive their refund in less than two weeks if filing electronically and opting for direct deposit.

Understand how extensions work. Customers have until to file their 2020 tax return and pay 2020 taxes due. However, customers can file an extension directly with DOR or with the IRS. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to , 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to , 2021.

It is important to note the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by , 2021, to avoid penalties and interest.

Have questions? Customers are encouraged to contact DOR directly by the following methods:

Visit DOR online at dor.in.gov

Email IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov

Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Linked In, and Twitter @INRevenue for helpful information.