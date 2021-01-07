ISP investigation leads to pursuit and dealing methamphetamine arrests

State Police took two people into custody after concluding a lengthy drug investigation this week.

34-year-old Heather Blessing of Ellettsville and 39-year old Eric Flaherty of Louisville were arrested when returning to Indiana from Kentucky with methamphetamine to deal in Lawrence, Green, and Monroe counties.

Police tried to pull the pair over on Tuesday night on State Road 37, just north of the Orange County line.

While Blessing continued driving, Flaherty began throwing large bags of methamphetamine from the windows.

The pursuit came to an end after the vehicle spun around and came to rest along the side of State Road 34.

Flaherty and Blessing tried to flee but were quickly taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

Both Blessing and Flaherty are charged with felony counts of dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. Blessing is also charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.