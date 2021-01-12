93-year-old Jacque S. Knies, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:12 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jacque was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on October 21, 1927, to Cyril and Ethel (Jansen) Egloff. She married Andrew A. Knies on April 19, 1951, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 17, 1961.

She was a 1945 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She enjoyed working in the yard, reading, and word puzzles.

Surviving are three children, Suzanne (Dave) Hurst, Jasper, IN, Phil (Marcia) Knies, Jasper, IN, Christine (Mike) Duncan, Bristol, IL, eight grandchildren, Emily Jarrett and Alex Hurst, Andrea Rohleder, Abby Giesler, and Andrew Knies, Christopher Duncan, Sarah Bostrom, and Molly Duncan, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are her lifelong companion, David Schmitt, and one sister Rosemary Brescher.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.