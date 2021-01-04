86-year-old James Louis Lemond, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:05 a.m., Friday, January 1, 2021, at Jasper Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born October 2, 1934, in Duff, Ind., to Orville and Catherine (Nolan) Lemond.

He retired from the Air Force as a MSgt/E-7 and served in the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, he worked for Kimball Electronics for 11 years. He was a member of the VFW Post #2366 in Huntingburg. He enjoyed being with his family, his dog, Tito, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Cordelia (Uppencamp) Lemond, of 14 years; one son, Charles R. (Pam) Lemond, of Otwell; two grandchildren, Stephen (Chyanna) Lemond, of Otwell, and Elizabeth Lemond, of Murphysboro, Ill.; two great-granddaughters, Lillian and Willow Lemond; two stepsons, David (Linda) and Pete Jr. Lemond, both of Huntingburg; five step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Henrietta (Jim) Toby, Margaret Brown and Mary (Butch) Bohnart, all of Huntingburg, and Esther Harris, of Mt. Carmel, Ill.; two brothers, Charlie Lemond, of Birdseye, and Albert Lemond, of Mt. Carmel, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lanora (Lobosky) Lemond, of 50 years; stepson, Orville Lemond; brothers, Oscar, Pete, Ed and Robert Lemond; and one sister, Melba Montgomery.

Private family funeral services were at 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Nass and Sons Funeral Home in Huntingburg, with Rev. Roy Stilwell officiating. Burial and graveside services were at Mayo Cemetery in Duff. Military rites were provided by Huntingburg VFW Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otwell Wesleyan Church.