Jasper Chamber of Commerce To Hold First Meeting in 2021

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce will start off 2021, beginning with the first meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, January 19.

Goals and objectives will be shared and committees formed. The Jasper Chamber board and staff will use action items from a newly created Comprehensive Plan to move forward with ways to generate excitement and meet the needs of the membership and to grow the membership over the course of the next 12-18 months.

The Jasper Chamber Board of Directors is comprised of members of the Chamber in the categories of Manufacturing, Retail, Professional, and At-Large. Meeting dates for the 2021 board are all in place – typically meeting at 7:45 a.m. on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.