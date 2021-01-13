Jasper Mayor Makes Proclamation in Honor of Jasper Volunteer Fire Department’s 125th Anniversary

The Jasper Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating it’s 125th Anniversary today.

The fire department was founded on January 13th, 1896 when Alois Sprauer motioned for the ordinance to be taken. The fire department had eight members in total.

Now, in 2021, it has grown to thirty-eight members.

In celebration, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide has made a proclamation for the anniversary.