Joan Knies, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born in on May 8, 1929, to Martin and Amelia (Sermersheim) Hopf. She married Cletus Knies on June 27, 1950, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was a homemaker and worked at Jasper Rubber Products for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic in Jasper and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed dancing and playing cards.

Surviving are her husband, Cletus Knies, Jasper, IN, four children, Terry (Dawn) Knies, Ponte Vedra, FL, Geri (Mike) Madden, Yreka, CA, Donna Knies, Jasper, IN, Debra (Greg) Smith, Cranberry Twp., PA, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, Monica Schuetter, Janice (Robert) Nordhoff, and two brothers, Alfred Hopf, William (Kathy) Hopf, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are two sisters, Dorothy Bartley and Cyrilla Schroeder.

Private funeral services will be held.

