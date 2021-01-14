66-year-old John M. Powers, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at Noon on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

John was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 17, 1954 to James and Lorraine (Carey) Powers.

He was a long time resident of Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and traveling.

Surviving are his mother, Lorraine Powers of Weston, Massachusetts, one brother; Kevin Powers, Millis, Massachusetts, and one sister; Sharon Yob, Massachusetts.

Preceding him in death was his father, James Powers.

Private funeral services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper.