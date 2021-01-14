53-year-old Jonathan J. Lueken, of Ferdinand passed away on Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. He was born July 31, 1967 in Evansville to James and Bernadette (Sitzman) Lueken.

Jonathan was a construction worker. He graduated from Forest Park High School in 1985.

Surviving is one sister, Kristine (Brian) Braunecker of Ferdinand. Two nephews, Benjamin and Noah Braunecker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.