73-year-old Larron James Luegers passed away peacefully at 3:10 p.m. at his home on , surrounded by his loving family.

Larron was born on , 1947 to Robert W. and Lucille M. (Teder) Luegers. He married Beverly Eckert on , 1968. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bev, of 52 years and their children and grandchildren. Surviving are Michelle Luegers of Jasper, Janelle (Philip) Stratman of Evansville, and two granddaughters Olivia and Meredith Stratman. He is preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Adrienne Luegers, who died in 2015 and also his parents.

He graduated from Jasper High School in 1965 and attended Vincennes University and Indiana State University. Larron was co-owner and Vice President of Bob Luegers Motors. He retired in 2012 after 43 years of selling cars to his loyal customers.

Larron could light up a room. People always gravitated towards him. He always had a joke, a compliment, or a quick one-liner. Larron loved to tell a good story, and he could easily make anyone laugh. Friends, family, and customers always had a kind word about Larron. Michelle, Janelle, and Adrienne were always proud when customers would tell them what a great guy their dad was. He had a beautiful smile and a booming laugh. Larron enjoyed boating with his family at Beaver Lake and Lake Barkley. He loved sports, especially golf, football, and basketball. He was always ready to root on the Hoosiers. Larron loved watching his granddaughters play sports and playing cards and games with them. Olivia and Meredith’s teammates always knew when their grandpa was in the stands.

Larron was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He served as a lector and served several terms on the Finance Commission. He was a charter member of the Optimist Club, 50 year member of K of C, BANO, Dubois County Museum, Rojac, and a Board Member for Bank of Ireland.

Larron had many sayings, but one of the most repeated was he was able to endure all of his health issues because he was an old football player. There will be a hole in our hearts, and he will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing he is reunited with his beloved Adrienne. We know they are dancing and listening to Elvis. Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Church with entombment in Fairview Mausoleum. Donations may be made in Larron’s name to Heart to Heart Hospice, the Dubois County Humane Society, or the Dubois County Community Foundation with the Larron and Beverly Luegers Endowment Fund. We would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Larron and the support to his family.

Larron’s funeral Mass may be viewed on Youtube, Saint Joe Jasper.