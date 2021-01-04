83-year-old LaVern (Vern) Vanderhoof, of Jasper passed away Friday January 1, 2021 at the Timbers of Jasper. Vern was born November 3, 1937 in Wayne Michigan, to Harvey and Elsie (Williams) Vanderhoof. He was united in marriage to Jeanie Colber on August 29, 1957 in Wayne, Michigan.

Vern graduated from Wayne High School, Wayne Michigan. He served in the United States Navy at Fort Ord, CA. He loved all sports and was happiest watching the Red Wings, and playing golf. Vern owned and operated Vanderhoof Masonry Construction.

Vern is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeanie (Colber) Vanderhoof, a daughter, LaVonne Walling of Lafayette and a son, Eric Vanderhoof of Jasper. Three grandchildren, Darianne Cherry of San Diego, Carson Haake, U.S. Navy, and Kayla Vanderhoof of Dighton, Mass. He was preceded in death by a son, Roger Lee Vanderhoof, one brother, Hubert Vanderhoof and his Harvey and Elsie Vanderhoof.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.