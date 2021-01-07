71-year-old Linda R. Luchini of Jasper, passed away at 7:00 p.m. on , 2021, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Bedford, Indiana, on August 17, 1949, to Donald and Ruth (Moore) Crane. She married Dennis Luchini on December 6, 1985, in Indianapolis Indiana. He preceded her in death on August 23, 2013.

Linda was a graduate of Oolitic High School.

She enjoyed a fulfilling career and she retired from Associate Wholesale Grocers (AWG) in Tennessee, where she was director of deli and bakery sales. Entertaining and hosting family and friends gave her great joy. In addition, she enjoyed planning the best family vacations, going to casinos and shopping.

Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Ping, Indianapolis, IN, Dana Ayers, Lucerne, IN, and one son, Dean (Jeanette) Luchini, Indianapolis, IN, six grandchildren, Jennifer Green, Amanda Sheets, Alyssa Lewis, Zachary Ayers, Anna Morris, and Brandon Ping, one great granddaughter, Maddie Sheets, two sisters, Mary (Steve) McCain, Bedford, IN, Sherry Cobb, Bedford, IN, and one brother, Donnie (Patti) Crane, Judah, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son-in-law, Herbert Jeffrey Ayers.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society of Indiana – 5635 W. 96th St. Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.