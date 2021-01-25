84-year-old Linus F. Metz, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Linus was born on November 24, 1936 to Harry and Theresa (Hasenour) Metz. He married Bernita C. Hoppenjans on May 25, 1962 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 30, 2019.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Linus retired as an over the road truck driver for the Teamsters Local 215 Union, and previously worked for Breidenbaugh’s Concrete in Jasper. After retirement he operated Metz Machine Shop at his home.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, and a member of the Good Shepherd of the Hills Knights of Columbus in Celestine. Him and his wife were recipients of the Brute Award for their service in the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, gardening, playing sheephead, traveling, loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter; Suzanne Knies (Daniel), Jasper, IN, two sons; Brian Metz (Joanie), Ferdinand, IN, Duane Metz (Ann), Huntingburg, IN, five grandchildren; Lee and Blake Knies, Rachel and Amy Metz, and Bryce Metz, five sisters; Anna Mae Metz, Huntingburg, Dorothy Olinger (Max), Santa Claus, Helen Callea (Mike), Rockford, IL, Lou Steckler, Huntingburg, and Theresa Metz, Huntingburg, two brothers; Clarence Metz (Doris), Jasper, and Silas Metz (Mary), Taswell, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife were his parents.

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Linus Francis Metz will be held at St. Celestine Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or to a favorite charity.