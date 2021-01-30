Local Non-Profits Receive Grants through the Huntingburg Assistance Fund

Local non-profits are receiving grants to help with providing needs-based services to the less fortunate.

The City of Huntingburg and the Dubois County Community Foundation announced the recipients of grants from the Huntingburg Assistance Fund this week.

This year’s recipients include:

-Christian Ministries/Shared Abundance for facility upgrades to improve food distribution

-Habitat for Humanity for construction costs for the next home build in Huntingburg;

-Huntingburg United Methodist Church for the food assistance program for families in need;

-Teen Outback for sanitizing equipment, school supplies, and technology for the Teen Youth Café;

-Tri-Cap for assistance with utilities, rent, emergency home repairs, food, medicine, emergency car repairs, and other basic needs;

-A Kid’s Place to support the mission of the organization; and Generations for programs that benefit residents of Huntingburg.

The Huntingburg Assistance Fund has been in place for over 20 years. Over $110,000 in grants have been distributed since its inception. For the 2020 grant distribution period, the Huntingburg Assistance Fund was able to give just over $11,000 to local charities.

For more information, contact the City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.