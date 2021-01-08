Local Solid and Water Conservation Districts receive state grants to improve water quality

Several local soil and water conservation districts are receiving state funding.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the State Soil Conservation Board awarded $975,651 in matching funds to 15 soil and water conservation districts and organizations through the Clean Water Indiana program.

The local districts receiving funding include:

-Dubois County SWCD, receiving $99,000

-Lawrence County SWCD, receiving $60,000

-Pike County SWCD, receiving $42,000

-Spencer County SWCD, receiving $80,100

The districts will use these funds to partner with other counties or address specific needs within their jurisdiction. Some examples include: participating in a cost-share program, hiring staff, providing technical assistance, implementing cover crop incentive programs, or increasing watershed capacity.