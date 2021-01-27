Loogootee Police Department K-9 Passes Away

The Loogootee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.

Roxy passed away due to health issues on Monday.

Captain Jason Hennett and Roxy worked together for over six years.

Roxy and Hennett became a certified narcotics team in April 2014.

Roxy was certified in locating methamphetamine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine and was certified each year.

She was deployed 175 times to search buildings, vehicles, schools in Martin and Daviess counties, and luggage for school trips.

Roxy performed 14 demonstrations for the community and is responsible for 139 arrests.