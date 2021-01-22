90-year-old Lovie C. Werne, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Lovie was born December 1, 1930, in Cadiz, Kentucky, to Fate and Myrtle (Mann) Jones. She married Jerome G. Werne on May 29, 1948, at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey. After 54 years of marriage, Jerome died on July 21, 2012. Lovie was a graduate of Bristow High School and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She worked in the nursing profession for over 25 years. Lovie also enjoyed being an antique dealer and owned two antique stores.

Besides her parents and husband, Lovie was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Werne, two sisters, Marquiette Rehrman and Bonnie Blakeley, one brother, Frank Jones, and (2) grandchildren.

Lovie is survived by six sons, Jerry Werne of Mariah Hill, IN, Terry Werne of Huntingburg, IN, Patrick Werne of Okeechobee, FL, Mark Werne of Huntingburg, IN, Phillip Werne of Velpen, IN, Scott Werne of Jasper, IN; one brother, Bill Jones of Cadiz, KY, by (12) grandchildren and (22) great-grandchildren.

A Prayer Service for Lovie Werne will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate at the prayer service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to Shared Abundance in Huntingburg.