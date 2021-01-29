Man accused of breaking into Spencer County home identified

The man accused of forcing his way into a Spencer County home on Thursday has been identified.

Police received a call about a man, identified as 52-year-old Terry Waters of Richland City, driving through yards and hitting a house in Richland City early Thursday morning.

A second 911 call reported that Waters was breaking and entering into the home and that homeowner had several firearms inside.

When police arrived, they found Waters breaking a window out of the home with a shotgun.

Officers ordered Waters to put the gun and to come outside and took him into custody.

Waters was transported to the Spencer County Jail and charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness with a firearm, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of intimidation, pointing a firearm, criminal mischief, and criminal recklessness with a vehicle.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.