90-year-old Margaret Burger, of Washington, formerly of Loogootee, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at Eastgate Manor.

She was born August 13, 1930 in Washington, Indiana to the late Lawrence and Edna (Pickett) Auberry.

Margaret was a lifetime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Burger Jr; son, Mark Burger; siblings, Earl Auberry, Mary Shepard, Gilbert Auberry, Thomas Auberry, and Charles Auberry; daughter-in-law, Cynthia “Winslade” Burger.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Tony Burger of Washington and John (Jane “Merkley”) Burger of Celestine; grandchildren, Chris Burger of Jasper, Josh (Bekah) Burger of Noblesville and Ryan Burger of Washington; great-grandchildren, Myra, Elias and Wesley Burger; daughter-in-law, Diane Burger of Washington.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com

Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee is honored to serve the family of Margaret Burger.