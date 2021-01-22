101-year-old Marian Ann Caldemeyer, of Holland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. Charles Assisted Living in Jasper.

She was born June 11, 1919, in Holland, Indiana, to Henry and Mildred (Lange) Meyer. Marian graduated with the Holland High School Class of 1937 and married Ervin Caldemeyer on October 29, 1944, in Elberfeld, Indiana. She was a homemaker and an active volunteer worker. Marian volunteered with the former St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary for over 15,000 hours; helped start up the Girl Scout Troop in Holland; and was a member of the Raintree Girl Scout Council’s board of directors. She was a member of the Sinawik Club in Evansville; the Lincoln Club of Southern Indiana; and a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was an avid Bridge and card player and loved to travel – taking amazing family trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, Jamaica and St. Croix in the Caribbean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Caldemeyer on March 28, 1988; and two siblings, William “Bill” Meyer and Lucille (Meyer) Meyer.

Marian is survived by two children, Judy (Steve) Satkamp of Holland, Ind. and Dr. Mark (Dr. Karen) Caldemeyer of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, Erica (Dr. Matt) Hilgefort of Indianapolis, Ind., Dr. Brett (Nicky) Satkamp of Zionsville, Ind., Lauren Caldemeyer of New Orleans, LA and John Caldemeyer of Boston, MA; and six great-grandchildren, Emily, Harrison, William, Madelyn, Ben and Anna.

Private funeral services will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland with burial to follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. There will be no public visitation; however, the family would treasure their friend’s prayers and cards of remembrance. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Charles Assisted Living where Marian lived during her final years. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or the Lincoln Boyhood Amphitheater.