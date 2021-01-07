89-year-old Marie F. Betz of Jasper, formerly of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 8:08 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Marie was born in Schnellville, Indiana, April 19, 1931, to Leonard and Katie (Lueken) Verkamp. She married Eugene “Gene” Betz on June 19, 1954, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2019.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed working during tax season for Hilary Blessinger and Krueger and Associates.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and a previous member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville and Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. She, along with her husband, Gene, was a recipient of the Simon Brute Award. She was also a member of the Schnellville Community Center, Schnellville Conservation Club, St. Ann’s Society, VFW Auxiliary #673, St. Anthony Legion Auxiliary, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Marie had an adventurous spirit as evident by her ride in the Jasper Fire Department Tower 1 Truck, with a 100 foot view, this past fall at the age of 89.

She enjoyed traveling and working in the garden and with her flowers. Volunteering and helping others was dear to her heart. Her favorite past times were playing cards and bingo.

Surviving are three daughters, Debbie Rice (Bill) Friendsville, TN, Judy Baer (Tim), Ireland, IN, and Betty (Steve) Jenkins, Jasper, IN, two sons, Ken (Ginger) Betz, Mooresville, IN and Tom (Jane) Betz, Jasper, IN, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one sister, Helen Theising, Schnellville, IN, four sister-in-laws, Margaret (Linus) Knies, Jasper, IN, Sr. Lucia Betz, O.S.B., Beech Grove, IN, Frances Schepers, Hopkinsville, KY, Erlene (Bernie) Gehlhausen, Newburgh, IN, two brother-in-laws, Joe (Cyrilla) Betz, Huntingburg, IN, Richard (Loretta) Betz, Dale, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are three sisters, Clara Verkamp, Alice Theising, Bernita Bourke, and two brothers, Joseph and Hubert Verkamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie F. Betz will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, Schnellville Community Center, or a favorite charity.