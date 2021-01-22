58-year-old Marvin Chappell, of Jasper, IN, formerly of English passed away , 2021 at the Timbers of Jasper.

He was born on , 1962 in Huntingburg, Indiana to the late James and Millie (Conrad) Chappell.

He attended Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church. Marvin enjoyed playing Bingo, coloring, listening to music and outings to Walmart. He enjoyed his nurses at the Timbers and writing notes to everyone. He was very kind hearted and prayed for everyone.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; James and Millie (Conrad) Chappell.

He is survived by his two brothers, Eugene Chappell and Dale Chappell of Taswell, Indiana, his two sisters; Karen (Timothy) Deich of Jasper, Indiana, and Mary Harder of Birdseye, IN, his two nephews; James Chappell, Daniel Harder, and his niece Samantha Eisele.

A funeral service will be held on , 2021 at 1:00 P.M at Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until service time.

Visitation will be held on , 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Officiating the funeral service will Pastor Doug Benham of Kokomo, IN with burial to follow at Bethany Union Cemetery, Eckerty.

Arrangements provided by Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.