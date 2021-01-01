Mary Ann Martin entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 27 at her home in Jasper, Indiana.

She was born on March 23, 1935 in Cuzco, Indiana to Raymond Rutter and Benice Owen Rutter Reynolds. While Raymond Rutter was her father, he left when she was young and Ezra Ale Reynolds was always “Daddy” to her. They all preceded her in death.

Mary Ann attended Hillham School and the old French Lick High School. She had three children she did not have the opportunity to raise – Jerry, Johnnie and Judy Overton – but she did get the opportunity to know them as adults. She had several grandchildren. One of them, Amy Overton, preceded her in death.

Mary Ann married Roger Dale Martin and they had many happy years together, mainly living in Jacksonville, Florida. Following his death, she returned to Indiana and settled in Jasper, where she was involved with her church, First Presbyterian Church of Jasper. She also loved many adopted dogs and cats over the years.

She always remained close to her siblings and their children: Sharon Reynolds Withers, (who preceded her in death) of West Baden and her children Debbie (Foddrill) Cartwright and Don Foddrill; Jerry Reynolds of Sacramento, CA and his children Jay Reynolds and Danielle Reynolds; Jeff Reynolds of Juliet, TN and his children Ian Reynolds and Whitney Reynolds; and Randy Reynolds of French Lick and his children Joshua Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds.

There will be no funeral service. Mary Ann’s ashes will be sent to Jacksonville, Florida to be placed by those of her beloved husband Roger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Jasper, 3240 Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47545