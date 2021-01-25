89-year-old Mary Lee Humbert, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

Mary Lee was born in Celestine, Indiana on March 25, 1931 to Frank H. and Theresia (Nordhoff) Knies. She married Ralph P. Humbert on October 24, 1990 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2014.

Mary Lee retired as a telephone operator from Verizon Telephone Company in Jasper after 26 years of service.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their St. Ann’s Sodality.

Mary Lee enjoyed crocheting prayer shawls for St. Joseph Church, playing cards, working on puzzles, and volunteering at Memorial Hospital, the Timbers of Jasper, the Waters of Huntingburg, and Tri-Cap in Jasper.

Surviving are two sisters; Leona Hulsman, Jasper, and Anna Mae Schlachter, Jasper, one sister-in-law; Beatrice Knies, Celestine, one brother; Arthur Knies (Ethel), Jasper, several step-children, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death beside her husband, were three sisters; Rosella Fuhs, Helen Vollmer, and a sister who passed away in infancy, and two brothers; Othmar and Robert Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lee Humbert will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.