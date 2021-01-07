Memorial Hospital asking for patience during COVID-19 vaccination process

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper says they have been receiving numerous phone calls about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hospital officials say they are following the state’s vaccination plan and are currently vaccinating frontline healthcare workers.

The hospital completed the first dose of vaccines for frontline healthcare providers on Thursday and will start administering the second dose on Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that beginning, Friday, January 8th at 9 am, Hoosiers 80 years and older will be able to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or dial 211.

As more vaccinations are available, additional age groups will be able to schedule an appointment.

For more information about the hospital’s vaccination process, visit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccine FAQ