Mentors For Youth Looks to Join SWICACC in Former 5th Street Elementary School Building

The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition may be taking over the 5th Street Elementary School Building in Jasper, but SWICACC won’t be the only ones in the building helping the community.

Mentors For Youth plans to have an office in the new building once it’s completed, making a more accessible place to help those in need.

Mentors for Youth is an organization that works to build relationships between the youth and adults of Dubois County to better the lives of those involved.

Mentors for Youth sees that the quality of life for some youth in Dubois County isn’t exactly “quality”. So to help remedy that, they pair those between the ages of 6 and 14 with those 16 and older to build relationships and help make a difference in the community.

Executive Director of Mentors for Youth Ellen Corn says that moving into the new location will allow the organization to extend its outreach.

Corn also says that the new building will offer more opportunities for the organization.

To learn more about Mentors for Youth and to get involved, head to Mentors4Youth.com