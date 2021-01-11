76-year-old Miguel A. Fajardo, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, passed away at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Miguel was born in Potrerillos, Honduras, on April 12, 1944, to Natividad Fajardo and Antonia Bautista.

He enjoyed watching sports, especially soccer, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his life partner, Sofia Rivera, Jasper, IN, four children, Doreyda Fajardo, Delmi (Eduardo Paz) Fajardo, Diana Fajardo, Brenda Fajardo, all of Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, Edward Paz, Doreyda Fernandez, Phalong Zehr, Fernando Fernandez, Miguel Paz, Carolina Fernandez, Bryan Paz, three great grandchildren, Alexa Paz, Liam Monge, and Aiden Fuhrman.

Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Santos Pio and Ramiro Bautista.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.