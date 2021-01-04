87-year-old Norbert A. Dick, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Norbert was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 19, 1933 to Urban and Mary (Lampert) Dick. He married Mildred Mehringer on May 20, 1954 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Norbert retired from the Dubois County Highway Department in 2003 after many years of service.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, the Ireland Knights of Columbus, and the Ireland Sportsman’s Club.

He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, yard work, and spending time with his friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred Dick of Ireland, one daughter; Pam Fuhs (Don), Jasper, one son; Glen Dick (Tammy), Jasper, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one sister; Verna Kempf, Greenwood, IN, and one brother; Gene Dick (Eileen), Greenwood, IN.

Preceding him in death were his parents and an infant brother; Urban Dick Jr.

A private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Norbert A. Dick will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.