78-year-old Norma M. Wright, of Velpen, Indiana, passed away at 5:32 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro, Kentucky.

She was born June 7, 1942 in Perry County to Clarence and Genola (Underhill) Enlow. She married Gerald L. Wright who preceded her in death on September 19, 1995. Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of Jesus Christ Firm Foundation Church in Petersburg. Norma was a loving mom and grandma. She was known to be kind, sweet and helpful. Her family always came first. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Charles and Donnie Enlow; one sister, Karen Browning

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Thomas of Velpen, Norma Northcutt of Washington, Polly Krieg of Velpen, Darlene Rothgerber of Doolittle Mills, one son, Jason Wright of Oakland City, one brother, Darrell Enlow of Birdseye, two sisters, Shirley Pancake of Velpen, Janet Wright of Doolittle Mills, by (6) grandchildren and (8) great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Norma M. Wright were held at 10:00 a.m., (E.S.T.), Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Enlow Cemetery in English, IN. Pastor Al Madden officiated the services.