Northeast Dubois Preschool registration now open

The Northeast Dubois Preschool registration process is now open.

Registration for the 2021-22 school year will be held on Thursday, January 21st, from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Dubois Elementary School Cafeteria.

Three-year-old and four-year-old class options are available.

Children must be 3 on or before August 1st, 2021.

The registration fee is $45 and is due at registration.

Forms are also available online at nedubois.k12.in.us and can be returned to the school anytime from now until February 4th, 2021.

Please bring the child’s birth certificate (from the Health Department) and social security card at the time of registration.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois Elementary School Office at (812)-678-3011.