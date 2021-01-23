Oakland City man accused of killing father out of jail on bond

An Oakland City man accused of killing his father is out of jail on bond.

19-year-old Colin Cooper was being held in the Knox County Jail.

Cooper had a video hearing on Wednesday and a $7,500 bond cash bond was set.

He then posted bond and was released on Friday.

Cooper is accused of shooting and killing his father, 44-year-old Calvin Cooper, after getting into a fight in a home in Oakland City last month.

When police arrived, they found Calvin with a gunshot wound and tried to revive him. Despite these efforts, Calvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Colin shot his father out of fear and told authorities he has been hurt by his father in previous fights.

Colin Cooper will make another court appearance for his status hearing on Thursday, March 4th.