Old National Bancorp Releasing Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020

Old National Bancorp is releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full-year 2020 in a few weeks.

The details will be released on Tuesday, January 19th, prior to the market opening.

A conference call is scheduled at 9 am (Central), 10 am (eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic improvements, and the company’s financial outlook.

An audio webcast link, earnings release, and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call.

The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from noon (Central) on Tuesday, January 19th, to Tuesday, February 2nd.

To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056. The Conference ID Code is 6389837.