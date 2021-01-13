One on the Loose After Pursuit in Orange County

One suspect is in custody and another is still on the loose after a pursuit in Orange County.

State Troopers stopped 37-year-old James Humphry for driving with no visible license plate on US 150 in Paoli on Saturday night.

As a trooper approached the car, Humphry sped away and continued going eastbound on US 150.

The pursuit came ended on a dead-end gravel road in Washington County.

Humphry fled on foot and is still on the loose.

The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Mallory Kennedy was arrested without further incident. She was transported to the Orange County Jail and charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Once arrested, Humphry will face felony charges of resisting with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and misdemeanor counts of aggressive driving and reckless driving.