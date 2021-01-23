Orange County man behind bars on child molestation charges

An Orange County man is behind bars on four counts of child molestation and four counts of domestic battery.

Indiana State Police arrested 39-year-old Kevin Book on Friday as a result of an investigation that began in early December last year.

He was arrested at his home without further incident.

Book is being held in the Orange County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Child Protective Services also assisted in the investigation.