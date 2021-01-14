88-year-old Paul L. Harter, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Paul was born on June 10, 1932 in Washington, Indiana to Joseph and Mary (Norris) Harter. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Merkel on July 2, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of the VFW Post #673.

Paul retired from the Kimball International 30th Street Plant, and also worked at Forest Products in Jasper, and more recently for Wal-Mart in Jasper.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and their Men’s Society.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Harter of Jasper, one son; Jeffrey Harter (Kathy), Jasper, one daughter-in-law; Monica Harter, Cocschoton, OH, four grandchildren; Ashley Erny, Jenna Sermersheim, Brandon Harter, and Takara Sawicky, and seven great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was one son; David Harter, one brother; William Harter, three sisters; Ruth Auberry, Mary Catherine Johns, and Agnes Mullen, five half brothers, and two half sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul L. Harter will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Monday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.