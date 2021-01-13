Purdue Extension and Youth Mental Health First Aid To Host Mental Health Course

Are you or someone you know suffering from mental health issues?

Purdue Extension and Youth Mental Health First Aid are holding an online course that teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Over 1 million Americans are trained to know the signs and symptoms, and Purdue Extension wants that number to go up to help identify signs and symptoms of a mental health crisis in local youth.

The next available course is February 27th or March 13th from 9 AM- 3 PM CT via Zoom. Registration for the February course is open at cvent.com or contact Jennifer Mayo at allen393@purdue.edu for more information.