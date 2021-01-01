Purdue Extension Office launching workshop series to help achieve New Year’s resolutions

Does 2020 have you thinking of how you can start fresh in 2021?

Purdue Extension Health and Human Science Educators want to help you stick to your personal goals this year!

Educators hosting a workshop to help get you into the right mindset with Starting 2021 with the Smart Foot First to make this your best year yet!

January’s virtual Lunch ‘N Learn series will educate you on what a SMART goal is, how you can set SMART goals in your life, Resolve to Move forward with positive health habits, and Navigating through the Diet Maze.

The series takes place on January 4th, 11th, and 25th, at 11:00 CST/12 EST and will last for one hour.

All participants must pre-register by going to bit.ly/Resolve2021 before the first class on January 4th.

After this, you will receive a Zoom link and access to the recordings after these educational events.

Zoom requires a Smartphone or other device with an internet connection to participate.

If you have questions about the Purdue Extension workshop, please contact Meagan Brothers at brotherm@purdue.edu.