Purdue Extension To Host ATV Safety Class

If you want your child to learn how to keep themselves safe on an all-terrain vehicle, Purdue Extension is here to help.

Purdue Extension with Dubois County 4-H Program is hosting the ATV 101 Experience, an event designed to better prepare youth for handling all-terrain vehicles.

This will take place on Sunday, March 7, and Sunday, March 14 from 1-4 pm at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. Participants must attend both days.

Participants will have the opportunity to gain knowledge through classroom-style learning and those who have an ATV will gain hands on learning to operate an ATV in a controlled environment. The youth will learn controls, riding techniques, and the proper way to manage different terrain. ATV 101 Experience will increase rider’s safety awareness and skills, and help identify rider’s abilities and ATV’s capabilities.

Any youth in grades 3-12 is welcome to participate. If participating in the hands-on portion, the youth will need to provide their own ATV that fits them. No ATVs will be provided. The cost is FREE for current 4-H members and $15 for all non-4-H members. All participants MUST register in advance. You can register by contacting the Purdue Extension Office by phone (812-482-1782) or email lhaase@purdue.edu.

Limited space is available, so be sure to sign up as soon as possible. The deadline to register is March 1st by 4:00 pm.