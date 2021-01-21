92-year-old Reuben D. Butke, of Stendal, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

Reuben was born April 15, 1928, to Benjamin and Mary (Egbert) Butke in Stendal, IN. He married Eunice A. Meyer on October 24, 1953 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Reuben had a Master’s Degree in Education and worked as a teacher and elementary school principal at schools in Huntingburg and Holland. In 1980, he was named Principal of the Year by the Indiana Association for Elementary School Principals. He was a member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, the Kiwanis Club, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal, and a veteran of the United States Army. Rueben was an avid sports fan, backing the Southridge Raiders and Dubois County Bombers.

Besides his parents, Reuben was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Hagemeyer and Dorothy Cannon, and two brothers, Austin Butke and Gerald Cannon.

Rueben is survived by one son, Kent (Marcia) Butke of Huntingburg, IN, two daughters, Amy (Gary) Gonnerman and Beth (John) Kendall, both of Holland, IN, (6) grandchildren and (11) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Rueben Butke will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal, IN with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Ed Wicks will officiate the service. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Honor Guard.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 1:00-2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 23, 2021