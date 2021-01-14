37-year-old Rhonda L. King, of St. Meinrad, passed away at 2:48 a.m., January 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 13, 1983, in Jasper, to Farroll L. and Joy L. (Kaiser) King. Rhonda was employed at Arby’s in Ferdinand; and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies.

She is survived by one daughter, Kendall L. King of St. Meinrad; one son, Zachary L. Williams of St. Meinrad; her parents, Farroll and Joy King of Birdseye; one sister, Clorissa (Kelly) Casper of Grantsburg, Indiana; one brother, Rodney D. King of Leopold; one niece, Eleanor Casper of Grantsburg, Indiana; and her companion of 11 years, Joseph Williams of St. Meinrad.

Funeral services for Rhonda L. King will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at the Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye. Pastor Albert Madden will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com