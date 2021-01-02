59-year-old Robert E. Harris, Jr., of Oakland City, passed peacefully on November 26, 2020, at his home in Oakland City.

He was born August 17, 1961, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Robert E., Sr. and Joan L (Boeglin) Harris. Robert was a member of The Eagles Club and the American Legion. He had many hobbies including growing roses, fishing, hunting, collecting arrowheads and target practicing. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Harris, Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Joan L. Harris of Jasper; one son, Heath Harris of Princeton; three sisters, Brenda Volz of Dale, Judy Meyer of Jasper and Beth (Rick) Bruce of Princeton.

A graveside service for Robert E. Harris, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Monday, January 4, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Darin Nossett will officiate the service.

Special thanks to The Eagles Club, Alan Butcher and Don Thomas of Oakland City for their loving support and being such great friends to Robert.Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral services. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com