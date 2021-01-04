75-year-old Robert L. Sendelweck, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at home.

Bob was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 7, 1945, to Edward and Oleta (Arnold) Sendelweck. He married Sandra Roach on June 27, 1964, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2018.

He retired from Frontier Paper and Packaging Company, where he had been a truck driver for 10 years.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, and the Living Christ Lutheran Church in Plainfield, Indiana.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and cutting wood, and spending time with his grandchildren and his cat, Reba.

Surviving are three daughters, Shelly (Myron) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Cheryl (Doug) Lampert, Jasper, IN, Angie (Dr. Greg) Pfister, Ireland, IN, seven grandchildren, Erica (Brandon) Verkamp, Tyler Lampert, Natalie and Nathan Schmitt, Cameron, Nolan, and Jayden Pfister, two great grandchildren, Blakely and Paisley Verkamp, two brothers, Delbert Sendelweck, Lizton, IN, and Larry (Mary) Sendelweck, Haysville, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one sister-in-law, Dorian Sendelweck.

A funeral service for Robert L. Sendelweck will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville, IN. Pastor Timothy Holt will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.