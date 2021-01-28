63-year-old Robin O. Wertman, of Holland, passed away at 6:26 a.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at The Timbers of Jasper Nursing Home.

She was born December 3, 1957, in Vincennes, to Don and Barbara (Elliot) Nelson. Robin worked as a seamstress and was very artistic. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and most importantly, being a grandma. She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Wertman of Holland; two daughters, Ashley Fortner of Evansville and Paige Polley of Jasper; one son, Cameron Wertman of Evansville; her mother, Barbara Nelson of Huntingburg; one sister, Kimberly Keyes of Terre Haute; one brother, Jay Nelson of Jasper; and by five grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements