Sheriff Kleinhelter Gives Rundown of First Two Years of Term

Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter gave a rundown of his first two years as Sheriff over social media yesterday.

Sheriff Kleinhelter went to Facebook to say that his first two years of his term have been filled with learning to adapt and adjust.

In his message, Kleinhelter spoke about how contract negotiations have been able to save the county money.

The Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Program saw a new face with K9 Chase. This month, Deputy Clint Gogel and Chase will begin their duties.

Due to retirements and additions, the sheriff’s office has seen five new deputies and six new jail officers. There are now 22 deputies and 21 jail officers working for the department.

Body cameras were installed on deputies and patrol cars.

A women’s life skills program named “FRESH START” was implemented with the help of Life Springs and Recovery Works Reentry. Due to COVID-19, it had to be paused.

With it being 2021, Kleinhelter says that policies will be updated as well as the security center.