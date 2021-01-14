Springs Valley Bank & Trust Promotes JoElla Land to Vice President & Business Banker

Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company has a new Vice President and Business Banker.

JoElla Land was recently promoted to the position and will serve Orange and the surrounding counties.

Land began her career with Springs Valley in January of 1992. She started as a part-time teller while still in college. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

After graduating, Land became a full-time teller before advancing into New Accounts and Customer Service.

Her passion for customer interaction and helping others landed her the role of Banking Center Manager.

In 2018, she transitioned to Operations Manager. She has most recently transitioned to Springs Valley’s Paoli Banking Center and has assumed a Business Banker role which includes assisting business customers with lending, deposit, and treasury management needs.

Land is actively involved in the Orange County area, where she has resided for more than 29 years. She is a past board member and President of the French Lick/ West Baden Chamber of Commerce, and past board member of the Springs Valley Education Foundation, as well as the Memorial Hospital Advisory Board for Orange County. She has two children, Dillon and Sydney Livingston, and her husband, Cory Land.

Land can be reached at (812)-634-4914 or at jland@svbt.com. Her primary office will be located at the Paoli Banking Center, at 867 North Gospel Street, Paoli, Indiana, 47454.