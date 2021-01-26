State Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Century, Half Century Business Awards

Indiana is looking for Hoosier businesses that have been around for 50 years or a century.

The state is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards.

Applications are due , 2021. Qualifying criteria are as follows:

The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by Dec. 31, 2020.

The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded.

The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application.

The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award.

or Half award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half award recipients may qualify for a award. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Due diligence and application acceptance begin this month.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application. Please visit the Indiana Economic Development Corporation website for additional details.