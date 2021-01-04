56-year-old Steven W. Libbert, of Ferdinand passed away January 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper. Steven was born November 14, 1964 in Huntingburg to Byron and Doris (Kemper) Libbert. He was united in marriage to Karen J. Werner on August 17, 1991 in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Steven was a coal miner and truck driver for Peabody Coal / Wild Boar Mine. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and being outdoors, Jeep cruises, working on trucks and tractors, and helping on the farm.

Survivors include, his wife Karen J. Libbert, one son, Nathan Libbert and companion Cassie Neukam of Ferdinand, one daughter, Jenna Libbert and fiance’ Dakota Hackmann of Saint Anthony. His mother-in-law, Rose Ann Werner of Ferdinand. One brother, Roger (Carla) Libbert of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Doris Libbert, and father-in-law, Delmar Werner.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday January 6, 2021 in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.