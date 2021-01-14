Sting Operation Lands Winslow Man Behind Bars

A sting operation has captured a Winslow man for child solicitation charges.

Petersburg Police Department deploys decoys acting as young children on social media websites to capture predators.

A male subject made contact with one of the decoys over social media. The decoy was acting as a 14-year-old. After having a sexually explicit conversation with the decoy, the man made plans to meet with them.

Officers were able to capture and arrest 33-year old Jason Williams on child solicitation charges.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty.